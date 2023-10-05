Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said he was under house arrest after being seized by security officials on his return home from a trip abroad.

"They picked me illegally like you saw and as we speak right now I'm under house arrest. Soldiers and police are all over," Wine told journalists at his home north of the capital Kampala.

"As soon as I landed goons grabbed me, dragged me, twisted my hands and bundled me into a waiting private car. They drove me to the old airport where they pulled me out and put me in a military car with many soldiers and police officers.

"It was very humiliating," said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He also said that 300 of his supporters had been arrested, but did not give details and AFP was not able to independently confirm his claim.

Police denied Wine had been arrested, saying they had "escorted" the 41-year-old from Uganda's Entebbe International Airport to his home.

Rallies banned