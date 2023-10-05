CLIMATE
France's highest peak Mont Blanc shrinks over two meters in two years
Scientists have been monitoring Mont Blanc's changes every two years since 2001 to study climate crisis' impact on the Alps.
Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to garner information about the impact of climate crisis on the Alps. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 5, 2023

France's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk by over two metres in height over the past two years, researchers have said, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 metres.

The 2.22-metre decline could be down to lower precipitation during summer, said Jean des Garets, chief geometer in the Haute-Savoie department of southeastern France.

"Mont Blanc could well be much taller in two years" when it is next measured, he added, saying this was not the first time such a large change had been seen.

The mountain's rocky peak measures 4,792 metres above sea level, but its thick covering of ice and snow varies in height from year to year, depending on wind and weather.

Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to garner information about the impact of the climate crisis on the Alps.

"We're gathering the data for future generations. We're not here to interpret them," des Garets said.

"It's now up to the climatologists, glaciologists and other scientists to make use of all the data we've collected and come up with theories to explain" the shrinkage, he urged.

Mont Blanc's highest recorded summit was in 2007, at 4,810.90 metres.

Vanishing glaciers

Faster melting has been observed in Alpine glaciers as a result of climate change.

European glaciers - many at lower altitudes than elsewhere on the globe - are especially vulnerable to global warming.

They lost around one-third of their volume between 2000 and 2020, according to scientific data.

In 2022 alone, glaciologists believe up to seven percent of the remaining mass of the glaciers may have vanished.

SOURCE:AFP
