UN chief concerned over Syria drone attack that killed dozens
Civilians, regime military personnel among deceased, according to SANA news agency.
According to the military statement, the attack with "explosive-laden drones" took place "immediately after the ceremony ended".  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 5, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over a drone attack on a military academy graduation in Syria, according to his spokesperson.

"Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the drone attack on a military academy graduation in Homs, which reportedly resulted in dozens of casualties, including civilians and numerous injuries," Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned about the retaliatory shelling by pro-government forces on multiple locations in northwest Syria and emerging reports of casualties," he added.

He noted that a nationwide ceasefire is essential for a meaningful political process to implement UN Security Council resolution 2254 which urges a ceasefire and a political settlement in Syria.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law. He also recalls that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," he added.

'Terrorist attack'

Earlier today, the regime’s SANA news agency said a number of people were killed in a drone attack that targeted a graduation ceremony for the Syrian regime’s military academy cadets in Homs.

Citing a statement from the regime’s General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, the news agency reported that dozens of people were injured in the “terrorist attack” carried out with “explosive ammunition.”

“The aggression resulted in the death of several civilians and military personnel in addition to the injury of dozens of the invited families, as well as several participating students,” it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
