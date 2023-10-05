In the scorching heat of Australia's far north, the next generation of Indigenous army leaders crawl almost unseen through red dust, past towering termite mounds and eucalyptus trees.

Just over a century ago, their ancestors were banned from fighting for their country but these men and women are now training in Darwin to become patrol commanders.

The soldier at the rear uses the leaves of a small tree branch to brush the group's bootprints from the soil, erasing all traces of their presence.

The Indigenous soldiers are among 1,300 troops responsible for guarding just over half of Australia's landmass, an area larger than India.

They are from the North-West Mobile Force (Norforce) and the 51st Far North Queensland Regiment.

Along with Western Australia's Pilbara Regiment, they make up the Regional Force Surveillance Group.

In the unlikely event that the north of Australia is invaded, they would conduct covert surveillance, feeding information to those coordinating a response.

But much of the group's peacetime work is border protection, looking for signs of smuggling, poaching, drug running and illegal fishing.

Deadly wildlife

Indigenous people have lived in Australia for at least 60,000 years.

Their knowledge of the land and local contacts mean they quickly notice anything amiss — a discarded fishing net, animal remains, even money coming in.

"I know how to take care of myself when I'm in the bush," said Norforce Lance Corporal Carl Murkun, 34, from Gapuwiyak in north-east Arnhem Land.

"It's really natural to me."

The surveillance group can never hope to cover such a massive area alone, so they rely on contacts within remote communities who trust them with information.

A small group of soldiers can be sent to these communities to build networks or to check on assets such as fuel supplies, rural roads or landing strips.

Soldiers must be able to cope with extreme weather and deadly wildlife for up to three weeks.

They rely on skills passed down from ancestors — hunting, tracking and the ability to read the environment and work with it.

Major Rob Watchorn, who commands the Indigenous Development Wing, said the First Nations soldiers' knowledge of the environment is valuable.

"What I depend on is the people wit h the intimate knowledge to be able to answer my questions and influence how I plan activities," Watchorn said.

'Bad track'

Lance Corporal Murkun spent much of his childhood sleeping in the wilderness with his parents, dealing with snakes and crocodiles.