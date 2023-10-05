An accountant who prepared Donald Trump's financial statements was back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the New York civil fraud trial examining whether the former president exaggerated his wealth.

Trump himself didn't attend the proceedings Thursday, after choosing to be there — and avail himself of the news cameras waiting outside — for the three prior days.

The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit alleging that Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets. Trump denies any wrongdoing and says James, a Democrat, is just trying to damage his 2024 presidential campaign. He's leading the Republican field.

The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements, which went to banks, insurers and others.

James' legal team is working to show that Trump and his company had complete control over the preparation of the statements, with the accountants relying on information the Trump Organization provided.

Missing appraisals

The defence has been trying to show that if there were problems with the financial statements, the flubs were accountant Donald Bender's fault. Trump lawyers on Thursday continued an exacting cross-examination of Bender, who worked on the statements for years.

Bender insisted that he asked Trump Organization executives for all required documents but didn't always get them. He said he learned about some missing appraisals only when Manhattan prosecutors questioned him during their investigation into Trump’s business practices.

Defence lawyer Jesus M. Suarez asked why Bender didn't notice the appraisals' absence earlier.

“I asked them for appraisals,” Bender said. “They represented they gave me everything I needed.”

After Bender testified that he had a “specific memory” of asking a Trump lieutenant for all available appraisals, defence lawyer Clifford Robert pointed out that Bender had replied to dozens of other questions by saying he didn't remember.