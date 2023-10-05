Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned a European Parliament (EP) motion on recent events in the Karabakh region, saying that it is based on the rhetoric of some demagogic and discriminatory members of the EP targeting Türkiye.

“The non-binding motion titled ‘The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia’ adopted by the European Parliament (EP) today (October 5) is an example of irresponsibility, prejudice, bias, and ignorance,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned the decision based on the rhetoric of a group of “demagogic and discriminatory” members of EP who have been pursuing decisions full of unfounded accusations and allegations against Türkiye.

European politics, where demagoguery, racism, Islamophobia, multiculturalism, and anti-integration are gradually gaining strength, is exposing itself with all its excesses in the EP with its current composition, it said.

Türkiye expressed hope for the future of the EU that the current EP, whose term of office will expire soon, gains a new composition made up of constructive, inclusive, and sensible representatives who are committed to the EU's fundamental values, it said.