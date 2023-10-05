Bangladesh has received the first Russian shipment of uranium fuel for its $12.65B debut nuclear power plant, making it the 33rd country in the world to produce nuclear power.

The South Asian country is building the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russian state-owned atomic company Rosatom.

Ninety percent of the project is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years with a 10-year grace period.

"Today is a day of pride and joy for the people of Bangladesh, " Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh called a "nuclear fuel delivery ceremony" in a Facebook post.

Related Russia, South Korea will build nuclear power plants in Uganda

Bangladesh's 'worst electricity crisis'