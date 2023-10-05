WORLD
4 MIN READ
Drone attack on Syrian military ceremony kills 80, wounds 240
Weaponised drones bombed the site minutes after the Syrian regime's defence minister left a graduation ceremony in Homs city, officials say.
Drone attack on Syrian military ceremony kills 80, wounds 240
Syrian regime vowed to respond "with full force" while it carried out heavy bombing attacks on the opposition-held zone of Idlib throughout the day after drone attack. / Photo: AP / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 5, 2023

A drone attack has hit a crowded military graduation ceremony in the Syrian city of Homs, killing 80 people and wounding 240, in one of the deadliest recent attacks on the regime army, which has been fighting a civil war for more than a decade.

The strike on Thursday killed civilians, including six children, as well as military personnel, and there were concerns the death toll could rise as many of the wounded were in serious condition, regime Health Minister Hassan al Ghabash said.

Syria's military said in an earlier statement that drones laden with explosives targeted the ceremony packed with young officers and their families as it was wrapping up.

Without naming any particular group, the military accused insurgents "backed by known international forces" of the attack and said, "it will respond with full force and decisiveness to these terrorist organisations, wherever they exist."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack as Syria endures its 13th year of conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "expressed deep concern" about the drone attack in Homs as well as reports of retaliatory shelling in northwest Syria, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Damascus announced a three-day state of mourning starting on Friday.

RelatedUN chief concerned over Syria drone attack that killed dozens

Idlib targeted

The city of Homs is deep in regime-held territory, far from the front lines where regime and opposition forces routinely skirmish.

After the drone attack, the Syrian forces shelled villages in Idlib province, in the opposition-held northwest.

RECOMMENDED

In the towns of Al Nayrab and Sarmin east of Idlib city, at least 10 civilians were wounded, according to opposition-held northwestern Syria's civil defence organisation known as the White Helmets.

Regime forces continued to shell other areas in the opposition-held enclave.

The Syrian military shelled another village in the region earlier on Thursday before the drone attack over Homs, killing at least five civilians, activists and emergency workers said.

The shelling hit a family house on the outskirts of the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province, according to the White Helmets.

Years of war and displacement

The vast majority of around 4.1 million people residing in northwestern Syria live in poverty, relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

The civil war started with peaceful protests against Syria's Bashar al Assad's rule in March 2011, but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after Assad's brutal crackdown on the protesters.

The tide turned in Assad's favour against opposition groups in 2015, when Russia provided key military backing to Syria.

So far, the war has killed half a million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left many parts of the country destroyed.

It has displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside Syria.

Related'Left to die': Former inmates speak of horrors at Assad regime army hospital
SOURCE:AP
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey