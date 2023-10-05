The Biden administration will resume deporting Venezuelan refugees, the largest single group encountered at the US-Mexico border last month, back to their economically troubled country as their arrivals continue to grow.

The process is expected to begin shortly, said two US officials on Thursday, though they did not provide specific details on when the flights would begin taking off.

"This again shows how we are committed to imposing consequences on those who cross the border unlawfully," a senior official told reporters.

The new policy takes immediate effect.

The announcement was made on the same day that US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he would expand sections of the border wall, a signature policy of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who is the front runner to face him in the 2024 presidential election.

The resumption of deportation comes not long after the administration increased the protected status for Venezuelans who arrive in the US, so if someone arrived in the US before July 31 of this year, but not after, they'd be eligible for protections.

The decision reflects the larger strategy by Biden to not only provide expanded legal pathways for people arriving, but also to crack down on those who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.

Cuba, another US adversary, announced earlier this year that it would begin accepting Cuban deportees, but there has only been one flight a month.

Venezuela's reaction

Washington has for years halted sending migrants back to Venezuela due to instability in the South American nation and still maintains sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

But in Venezuela, the government said it had agreed with US officials for a safe and orderly repatriation.

"Venezuelan migration in recent years is a direct result of the application of unilateral coercive measures and a blockade of our economy," Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

It said the government would deploy a programme to support repatriated Venezuelans.

The US move is the latest effort to deal with swelling numbers of refugees as the administration comes under increasing pressure from Republicans and mayors from the president’s own party to do more to slow arrivals.