Storms, floods, fires and other extreme weather events have led to more than 43 million displacements involving children between 2016 and 2021, according to a United Nations report.

More than 113 million displacements of children will occur in the next three decades, estimated the UNICEF report released on Friday, which took into account risks from flooding rivers, cyclonic winds and floods that follow a storm.

Some children, like 10-year-old Shukri Mohamed Ibrahim, are already on the move.

Her family left their home in Somalia after dawn prayers on a Saturday morning five months ago.

The worst drought in more than 50 years scorched the once-fertile pastures the family relied on, leaving them barren.

So, bundling only a few clothes and some utensils into sacks, they moved to a camp in the capital, Mogadishu, where Ibrahim, who dreams of being a doctor, is now going to school for the first time.

That’s a plus, but the camp lacks proper shelter and sanitation, and food is scarce.

"We need something that can protect us from the heat during the day and the cold at night," Ibrahim said.

The miseries of long, drawn-out disasters like droughts are often underreported.

Children had to leave their homes at least 1.3 million times because of drought in the years covered by the report — more than half of them in Somalia — but this is likely an undercount, the report said.

Unlike during floods or storms, there are no pre-emptive evacuations during a drought.

Climate migrants overlooked

Worldwide, the climate crisis has already left millions homeless. Rising seas are eating away at coastlines; storms are battering megacities; and drought is exacerbating conflict.

But while catastrophes intensify, the world has yet to recognise climate migrants and find formal ways of protecting them.

"The reality is that far more children are going to be impacted in [the] future, as the impacts of climate change continue to intensify," said Laura Healy, a migration specialist at UNICEF and one of the report's authors.

Nearly a third, or 43 million, of the 134 million times that people were uprooted from their homes due to extreme weather from 2016-21 included children.

Nearly half were forced from their homes by storms.

Of those, nearly 4 of the 10 displacements were in the Philippines.