Seven killed, dozens injured in Mumbai residential building fire
Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the early morning fire in the Goregaon West district, officials said.
Reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor. Photo: X / Others
By Anupam Bordoloi
October 6, 2023

A fire swept through a six-story residential building in Mumbai, leaving at least seven people dead and injuring more than 40 others in India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the early morning fire in the Goregaon West district, fire officer Ashok Tarapade said. The rescue work is over and the injured have been taken to two hospitals, he added.

Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed some floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Devastating fire kills at least 43 in India's capital
The building was constructed in 2006 to house people who were shifted from a slum in Mumbai and it didn’t have proper fire fighting equipment, the Hindustan Times newspaper cited Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar as saying.

The smoke spread in the building through a lift duct, he said.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 2022, a massive fire in a four-story commercial building in New Delhi killed at least 27 people. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
