France’s decision to bar its athletes from wearing the hijab as it prepares to host its first Olympics in 100 years is the latest in a series of government bans that have drawn international condemnation.

The country, where around 10 percent of its 67 million inhabitants are Muslim, has again attracted attention with its latest decision to ban its athletes from wearing the Islamic veils effective July 26, 2024, the date the Olympic flame will be lit.

French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera announced during a television program that sportswomen in the French delegation will not be able to wear the hijab during the Olympic Games.

The decision has triggered strong reactions and again fueled the debate on human rights violations.

Diversity

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, a grouping that includes member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in October 2 expressed its “profound concern regarding the recent government decision to prevent French athletes from wearing the hijab at the upcoming Paris Olympics.”

The federation stressed in its statement that “this ban contradicts the principles of equality, inclusivity and respect for cultural diversity that the Olympics stand for.”

It came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sept. 29 that “there are no restrictions on wearing the hijab or any other religious or cultural attire."

The IOC’s position was praised by former Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine el Othmani.

United Nations rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado expressed similar sentiments.

“No-one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear," Hurtado said in a statement.