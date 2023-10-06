WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy, Britain pledge joint action against ‘illegal migration’
The vow is another show of unity between the two governments whose tough approach on immigration has come under fire from charities and rights groups.
Italy, Britain pledge joint action against ‘illegal migration’
French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took part in the talks, held on the sidelines of a wider summit in Granada, Spain. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 6, 2023

Italy and Britain want to lead the way in Europe in the fight against "illegal migration", the prime ministers of the two countries has said in a joint op-ed published.

"Our perspectives and our goals are the same. In fact, we are two of the closest friends in Europe today," they wrote in the Corriere della Sera and The Times newspapers on Friday, also noting their shared views on Ukraine and defence cooperation.

"We are working together to stop the boats and we are calling on others to act with the same sense of urgency," Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak said, a day after co-hosting a meeting on immigration with other European leaders.

The article is another show of unity between two governments whose tough approach on immigration has come under fire from charities and human rights advocates.

RECOMMENDED

French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took part in the talks, held on the sidelines of a wider summit in Granada, Spain.

At this meeting, "leaders committed to take action to support one another to tackle the challenges of illegal migration," Meloni and Sunak said, adding: "We're proud that Italy and the UK are leading on this together."

RelatedItaly adopts 'extraordinary measures' to deter arrival of illegal migrants
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey