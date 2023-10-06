Police in Ecuador seized nearly 14 tons of drugs destined for Central America, the US and Europe, authorities have said.

More than 40 raids were carried out across the country, resulting in the arrest of 28 individuals and the seizure of 13.6 tons of drugs, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

The raids were staged in eight of the country's 24 provinces, where criminal violence and drug trafficking are gaining control.

Authorities have confiscated more than 500 tons of drugs since 2021.

Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled, climbing to a record 26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

This year, experts estimate that the rate of violent deaths will nearly double to 40.