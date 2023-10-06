Russia has indicated that it was moving swiftly towards revoking ratification for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin on Thursday said Russia's nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.

Just hours after Putin's words, Russia's top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Friday the legislature's bosses would swiftly consider the need to revoke Russia's ratification for the treaty.

"The situation in the world has changed," parliament peaker Volodin said. "Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country."

"At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," Volodin said.