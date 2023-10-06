BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
South Korea mulls $50M fine on Google, Apple for market abuse
Regulator says the tech giants' enforcement of certain payment methods and discriminatory fees for domestic app developers violate its fair play laws.
South Korea mulls $50M fine on Google, Apple for market abuse
 KCC: Google and Apple have abused their dominant app market position. Photo: DPA / DPA
Isra W. AlmodallalIsra W. Almodallal
October 6, 2023

South Korea's telecommunications regulator said that Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple have abused their dominant app market position and warned of possible fines totalling up to $50.5 million.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a statement that the two tech giants forced app developers into specific payment methods and caused unfair delay in app review.

The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action, and will deliberate on the fines, the statement said.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

RelatedItaly imposes antitrust fines on Apple, Google
RECOMMENDED

'Discriminatory'

In 2021, South Korea passed an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act banning app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The KCC said that Google and Apple's enforcement of certain payment methods, and Apple's "discriminatory charging of fees to domestic app developers" is likely to undermine the law's purpose of promoting fair competition.

After hearing from the companies, the regulator could decide to impose fines of up to 68 billion won ($50.47 million), including 47.5 billion won for Google and 20.5 billion won for Apple, KCC said.

RelatedFrance slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey