TÜRKİYE
France FM fuels tension by endorsing controversial  post on Türkiye's Mount Agri
Türkiye criticised French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna who posted a photo of Mount Agri on social media, a locale well established as belonging to Türkiye, during his visit to Armenia.
A view of Mount Agri, which is the highest peak in Türkiye, from Ozalp district of Van, Türkiye on April 14, 2022. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 6, 2023

France on Thursday defended a controversial social media post on Armenia seeming to tacitly support the territorial ambitions of ultranationalist Armenians.

The Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, amid her visit to Armenia this week, showed a photo of Mount Agri, a locale well established as belonging to Türkiye, in the country’s east, but which some Armenians nonetheless covet as part of their country.

At a Foreign Ministry press briefing in Paris, a spokesperson was asked if France believes the mountain belongs to Armenia – was Colonna “misinformed” on this matter – and was she unaware that such a post would upset many Turkish people.

"Mount Agri is a symbolic scene when looked at from Armenia" – as it is near the border – spokeswoman Anna-Claire Legendre said in response.

The photo was posted on the occasion of Colonna’s visit to Armenia, she said, adding that Armenia has no territorial ambitions, and France is clear about this.

Türkiye criticises France FM

Serdar Kilic, Türkiye's special envoy for dialogue with Armenia, stressed that the mountain is well within the Turkish borders.

"Mr. Minister, that mountain in the picture is Mount Agri, located within the borders of Türkiye, and therefore an integral part of Türkiye," Kilic said.

"Hence, I'm afraid either you have a very confused purpose for your visit or you are in dire need of basic geography education."

Türkiye and Armenia have long had strained relations, though the mutual appointment of special envoys in December 2021 was a step meant to improve ties.

The border between th e Republic of Türkiye and Armenia was established under the Treaty of Kars over 100 years ago, in 1921.

