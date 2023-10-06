CLIMATE
Floods kill at least six people in Sri Lanka
Floods have also caused extensive damage to hundreds of homes in 12 districts, affecting more than 50,000 people, Disaster Management Center says.
A security officer stands by a bus that was damaged when a tree fell on it in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2023

At least six people have been killed due to floods caused by heavy rains in Sri Lanka.

A large tree fell onto a moving bus, resulting in five fatalities and 17 injuries in Colombo, according to the state-run Lankapuvath news agency.

Separately, a rock fell on a house during a mudslide in the Galle district, leading to one more fatality, the Disaster Management Center said.

The floods have also caused extensive damage to hundreds of homes in 12 districts, affecting more than 50,000 people, it said, adding some 1,473 families have been relocated to temporary shelters.

The coastal district of Matara was the hardest hit, with most parts flooded for more than a week, resulting in the closure of schools on Friday due to flood-related risks and landslides.

The centre also said that heavy rains of about 100 millimeters are expected in some places in western, and southern provinces.

SOURCE:AA
