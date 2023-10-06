WORLD
Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattarare removes PM, dissolves government
The president said Prime Minister Patrick Achi and members of government will remain in temporary charge until a new prime minister and government are appointed.
Ivory Coast will hold a presidential election in 2025. Alassane Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, has not yet said whether he will run again. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 6, 2023

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has removed the prime minister and dissolved his government, the presidency's secretary general Aboudramane Cisse said.

No reason was provided for the unexpected move on Friday.

"The president expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and to all members of the government for their commitment to serving the nation over the past years," Cisse said.

They will remain in temporary charge until a new prime minister and government are appointed, he added.

It is not uncommon for presidents in Ivory Coast to make drastic, unexpected changes to their governments.

Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government in April last year after Ouattara announced plans to cut ministerial positions to slim down the size of his cabinet.

The prime minister was re-appointed a week later.

Ivory Coast will hold a presidential election in 2025. Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, has not yet said whether he will run again.

