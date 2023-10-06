WORLD
2 MIN READ
France's Sarkozy investigated for witness tampering in Libya funds case
Sarkozy is due to go on trial in 2025 over accusations he illegally accepted Libyan funds for his 2007 election campaign.
France's Sarkozy investigated for witness tampering in Libya funds case
Sarkozy's lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 6, 2023

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been placed under formal investigation for suspected witness tampering and fraud, as part of a probe into whether he received illegal Libyan funding for his successful 2007 election campaign.

In the latest investigation, Sarkozy is accused of interfering with a witness and criminal association with a view to committing fraud, a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Friday.

Sarkozy, due to go on trial in 2025 over the accusations he illegally accepted the Libyan funds, has always denied wrongdoing. His lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ten years in prison if convicted

Sarkozy had been questioned by a judge since Tuesday in a probe launched in May 2021, after French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine gave media interviews retracting an earlier account that he had delivered Libyan funds to help Sarkozy.

RECOMMENDED

Sarkozy, who remains an important figure in French politics although he no longer holds any elected post, has always denied the accusations.

"There's not even the smallest inkling of proof," he said in an interview in 2018.

The conservative former president, in office from 2007 to 2012, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted in the case. He is also fighting various other legal cases.

RelatedFrance's ex-president Sarkozy back in court after graft conviction
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey