Amnesty International denounced inaction over a UN-backed investigation into alleged atrocities in Ethiopia as a "gross betrayal" of the victims by the international community.

The mandate of experts investigating the incidents will expire next week after countries at the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva failed to put forward a draft resolution to extend it.

This was despite a damning report in which the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) warned of an "overwhelming risk" of more atrocities there.

Rights council member states "extinguished the only credible avenue for independent international investigations and oversight on Ethiopia –– a key source of hope for victims and survivors seeking justice and accountability," said Amnesty.

"The decision to not continue UN investigations into ongoing rights abuses, amid a sweeping national state of emergency and warnings by the ICHREE is a gross betrayal of victims and survivors," it added.

"The EU's decision to ignore the UN's warnings and abandon the only independent, credible international investigative mechanism on Ethiopia is shameful," Amnesty said.

The ICHREE was set up in December 2021, at the request of the European Union, more than a year after the start of the brutal war in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray.

Rights experts' warning