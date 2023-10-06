Former president Donald Trump has denied reports in US media that he had shared nuclear submarine secrets with an Australian businessman in a meeting at his Florida mansion shortly after leaving office.

Trump dismissed the reports on Friday as "false and ridiculous" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social and claimed that they had been invented by prosecutors trying to damage his chances of returning to the White House.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified the entrepreneur as billionaire Anthony Pratt, who heads one of the world's largest packaging companies.

ABC News, which first revealed the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about the US submarines with "scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists."

Sources told the Times that Trump's disclosures "potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet."

Federal prosecutors already investigating Trump for holding classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, interviewed Pratt twice about the incident, the reports said.

Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida.

Pratt met Trump at his Palm Beach club in April 2021, and told the ex-president he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, ABC reported.