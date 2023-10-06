WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia said to have offered US oil output boost to secure Israel deal
Offer is aimed at winning goodwill in US Congress for a deal in which Riyadh would recognise Israel and, in return, get a defence pact with Washington, WSJ reports.
Saudi Arabia said to have offered US oil output boost to secure Israel deal
Saudi Arabia says the Palestinian issue should be resolved for the deal with Israel to go through. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 6, 2023

Saudi Arabia has told the White House it is willing to boost oil production early next year if crude prices are high, the Wall Street Journalreported, citing Saudi and US officials.

The move is aimed at winning goodwill in Congress for a deal in which the kingdom would recognise Israel and, in return, get a defence pact with Washington, WSJ said on Friday.

There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh on the WSJ report.

In September, Saudi Crown Prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] told US conservative network Fox News that his country is moving steadily to strike a normalisation deal with Israel.

However, MBS stressed that the Palestinian issue should be solved for the deal to go through.

"For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part," MBS said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedWhat would a potential Saudi-Israel normalisation deal mean for Palestine?

Iran was quick to pick on MBS' comments, with President Ebrahim Raisi saying such a deal would be a "back stab" to the Palestinians.

So far, only half a dozen Arab countries have noramalised ties with Israel.

Egypt and Jordan were the first to recognise Israel by signing separate treaties in 1979 and 1991, respectively.

In 2020, as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, four other countries normalised ties with Israel, including Morocco, the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Bahrain and Sudan.

RelatedUS says it's working to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead