Britain has reaffirmed its position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law after reports said that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement on Friday after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Financial Timesreported on October 3 that India had told Canada to withdraw around 40 diplomats from the country as the diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi escalated.

India reportedly gave October 10 as a deadline and reportedly threatened to revoke all diplomatic immunity to those who stay after that date.

Canada had 62 diplomats in India.