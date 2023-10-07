Adventurer Namira Salim has become the first Pakistani to travel into space, riding aboard Virgin Galactic's fifth successful flight in five months, the US company announced.

"Astronaut 019 Namira Salim from Pakistan, marking the first person to fly to space from that country," Virgin Galactic said in a statement on Friday.

"Salim is also a resident of the United Arab Emirates and of Monaco."

Salim, who previously travelled to both poles and has also parachuted over Mount Everest, was among the first customers to buy a ticket with billionaire Richard Branson's space company after it was founded almost two decades ago.

"I love my title 'first Pakistani astronaut,' it's like being a very special princess of the country. Maybe nicer than being a princess," Salim told the AFP news agency back in 2012.

American Ron Rosano and Briton Trevor Beattie were also passengers on Friday's trip, dubbed "Galactic 04."

Beth Moses, a Virgin Galactic employee, and two pilots were also aboard.

"Three new astronauts journeyed to space today and brought back incredible memories and stories of their experience above the Earth," Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said.