Live blog: Ukraine's allies vow 'significant reinforcements' against Russia
Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 591st day.
Ukrainian servicemen attend a military exercise in Kiev region. [File] / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023

2100 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his new address that Kiev is taking steps to strengthen its defences against Russian offensive, saying his allies have promised "significant reinforcements".

The Ukrainian leader thanked his European partners, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez, UK's PM Rish Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their support to Kiev.

The aid from European countries includes the transfer of Patriot batteries from Germany, new security package with Italy, Hawk air defence systems and energy equipment from Spain, Black Sea security agreement with the UK and a security deal with France.

Zelenskyy also said he secured a new aid package with the Netherlands that totals over $100 million.

"Shortly, we will discuss our next steps with [Dutch] Prime Minister Mark Rutte," Zelenskyy said.

More updates: 👇

2303 GMT — Moldovan president says Wagner head plotted coup against her

Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu has said Russia's Wagner mercenary group was the main force behind an attempt to foment a coup against her.

In a Financial Timesinterview, she also said Moscow remained engaged in attempts to destabilise the country lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania, notably by funnelling money into Moldova to bribe voters in next month's local elections.

"The information that we have is that it was a plan prepared by [Yevgeny Prigozhin's] team," Sandu told the FT in reference to the alleged coup, adding that the group was trying to get anti-government protests, held periodically since last year, to turn violent.

"The situation is really dramatic, and we have to protect ourselves."

Sandu said Moldova's intelligence services had detected at least $21.2 million in Russian finance coming into the country and suggested the true figure was higher.

For our live updates from Friday (October 6), click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
