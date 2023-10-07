1304 GMT — Adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei calls Hamas attack on Israel 'proud' operation.

"We support the proud operation of Al Aqsa Flood," Yahya Rahim Safavi said at a meeting held in support of Palestinian children in Tehran, quoted by ISNA news agency.

Safavi expressed backing for the Palestinian militants "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem".

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani also hailed the Palestinian assault on Israel.

"The resistance has so far achieved brilliant victories during this operation, and this is a bright spot in the history of the Palestinian people's struggle against the Zionists," Kanani said.

1057 GMT — Hamas chief Ismail Haniya described the multi-pronged attack launched by Hamas inside Israeli territories as "heroic", drawing attention to months of perpetual violence imposed by Israeli forces and illegal settlers on Palestinian civilians and storming of Al Aqsa Mosque with impunity.

"We are on heroic epic in response to Israel’s aggression against Al Aqsa," Haniya said.

1006 GMT — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "restraint" from both Israel and Palestinians and urged the two sides "to act reasonably" to avoid further escalation.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," Erdogan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause, said following attacks on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Russia Russia also urged restraint from all sides.

"We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: "Of course, we always call for restraint."

0739 GMT — Operation Iron Swords

The Israeli army has announced launch of the "Iron Swords" military operation against Palestine's blockaded Gaza in response to Hamas' unprecedented military operation against Israel.

Hamas fighters raided Israeli bases in the region under the cover of thousands of rockets, catching the Israeli security apparatus off guard.

Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says more than 2,200 rockets were fired into Israel since 0330 GMT, according to local news media Times of Israel.

Hagari also noted that the Hamas fighters have infiltrated from land, sea and air.