The Palestinian movement Hamas has launched its biggest assault on Israel in years, firing thousands of rockets from besieged Gaza and dispatching fighters across the border and capturing Israeli soldiers and military vehicles.

Israel said it was on a war footing and began its own strikes, claiming to target Hamas positions in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting a gunbattle between Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel.

On Saturday morning, dozens of Palestinian fighters raided Israeli bases in the region, catching the Israeli security apparatus off guard.

Heavy fighting is underway in the latest conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups on the ground.

Here is a timeline of crucial points in the conflict after Israel withdrew from Gaza and Hamas gained ground in the enclave, home to over 2 million residents.

August 2005 — Israeli forces unilaterally withdrew from Gaza, 38 years after capturing it from Egypt in the Middle East war, abandoning settlements and leaving the enclave under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Jan. 25, 2006 — Hamas won a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election. Israel and the US cut off aid to Palestinians as both nations recognise Hamas as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

June 25, 2006 — Hamas captured Israeli army conscript Gilad Shalit in a cross-border raid from Gaza, prompting Israeli air strikes and incursions. Shalit is finally freed more than five years later in a prisoner exchange.

June 14, 2007 — Hamas took over Gaza in brief clashes, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the occupied West Bank.

December 27, 2008 — Israel launched a 22-day military offensive indiscriminately targeting Gaza after Palestinians fired rockets at the southern Israeli town of Sderot. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis including civilians are reported killed before a ceasefire is agreed.