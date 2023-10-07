Türkiye, Egypt and UAE have called for restraint from both Israel and Hamas, seeking a quick end to the ongoing violence without letting the situation get out of control.

Condemning Hamas' attack, the UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland echoed a similar view on Saturday, asking all sides to de-escalate.

"This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also urged the two sides "to act reasonably" to avoid further escalation.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," Erdogan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause, said following attacks on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Official news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the "terror of settlers and occupation troops."

Regional calls for peace

Saudi Arabia has called for “an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and the exercise of restraint.”

“The Kingdom is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to the official news agency, SPA.

The Kingdom also urged the international community to initiate a peace process leading to a two-state solution.

The Egyptian foreign ministry in a statement appealed to "both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint".

Historically a key mediator in conflicts between the two sides, Egypt warned of the "dire danger of ongoing escalation".

Top diplomat Sameh Shoukry made a series of calls Saturday in an attempt to rally "international actors" to "int ervene immediately".

In a call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, both ministers "expressed their deep concern about the progressive and dangerous deterioration of events".

The UAE's foreign ministry has said: "The UAE calls for the exercise of maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid serious repercussions".

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Palestinian fighters, the semi-official ISNA news site reported. "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem," it quoted Yahya Rahim Safavi as saying.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani spokesperson was quoted by ISNA as saying: "In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers."

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, an arch foe of Israel, said it was in "direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance" and described events as a "decisive response to Israel's continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalisation with Israel."

Qatar's foreign ministry said Israel alone was responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people, and called for both sides to show restraint.