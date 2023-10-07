Hamas' armed group the Qassam Brigades has explained the rationale behind the ongoing attack on Israel.

Calling it an “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, the armed group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said on Saturday that the fight inside Israel was proceeding as planned with the aim of holding Israel accountable for its "aggression".

“The Palestinian resistance is holding Israel accountable for its aggression against the Holy Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian prisoners,” he said.

“This is a historic opportunity to bring the occupation to its knees,” the spokesman said, calling on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “engage in the battle.”

Israel on high alert