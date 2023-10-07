WORLD
2 MIN READ
Neo-Nazis vandalise another mosque in Germany
Germany has witnessed a rise in Islamophobic crimes, including assaults on mosques, cases of physical harm, and the circulation of threatening messages against Muslims.
Neo-Nazis vandalise another mosque in Germany
The assailants entered the masque complex, smashed the windows, and left a flyer of the neo-Nazi group, Letzte Rettung Germania, before escaping, witnesses says. / Photo: diyanethaber.com / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
October 7, 2023

In the latest string of attacks targeting Germany’s Muslim community, neo-Nazi extremists have attacked a mosque in the western German city of Siegburg.

The assailants first threw stones at the mosque and then entered the complex at around 11:10 p.m. local time (21:10 GMT), smashing doors and windows. They also left a flyer of the neo-Nazi group, Letzte Rettung Germania, before escaping, witnesses said.

The Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, which runs the Siegburg Mosque, condemned the attack, and called for stronger protection for the places of worship.

RelatedMosque vandalized by supporters of PKK terror group in Germany
RECOMMENDED

Anti-Muslim violence is on rise

Germany is facing a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right political parties and movements.

In the first half of 2023, police recorded 258 Islamophobic crimes, including attacks on mosques, cases of bodily harm, and threatening letters.

A country of more than 84 million, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to more than 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.

RelatedAttacks on mosques in Germany spark concern as anti-Muslim hatred surges
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead