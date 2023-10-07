WORLD
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over Hamas-Israel conflict
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says only a two-state solution can bring lasting peace.
Secretary-General Guterres calls for diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation / Photo: Reuters Archive. / Reuters
October 7, 2023

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Sunday after Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, diplomats said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by Hamas on Saturday and urged "all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint. Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General urges all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration," adding that "only through negotiation leading to a two-state solution can peace be achieved."

