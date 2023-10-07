Türkiye has voiced deep concern over the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine, saying it is ready to help de-escalate the situation.

"We are deeply concerned about the violence and tension in Israel and Palestine today. We attach great importance to the restoration of tranquility in the region as soon as possible, and we strongly condemn the loss of civilian lives."

"We emphasise that acts of violence and related escalations will not benefit anyone, and we call on the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is ready to contribute to ensure the situation does not escalate further, the ministry said, adding: "In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with relevant parties."

"These sad developments once again show the importance of the two-state solution vision. We invite the parties to give up the use of force and work for a permanent solution in line with this vision, without further delay," it added.

The statement came after Palestinian group Hamas said it launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations. In response, the Israeli army initiated Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in besieged Gaza.

Hamas, the group running the blockaded Gaza, said its operation was in response to desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.