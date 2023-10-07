The Israeli military says fighting is continuing in 22 locations in southern Israel 12 hours after Hamas fighters carried out a surprise infiltration.

In a statement on Saturday, the army's chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said “there is no community in southern Israel where we do not have forces.” He said Israel has regained control in some communities but the army is still conducting scans to make sure they are safe.

Hagari also confirmed ongoing hostage situations in two towns — Ofakim and Beeri.

“There are special forces there with senior commanders and live fire fights are going on there,” he said.

Hagari said that Israel was striking targets in Gaza from the air and that ground operations were imminent. He did not elaborate but said an additional four divisions of troops, as well as tanks, were being deployed to the already heavily fortified area.

Threat of a wider conflict

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also taken hostage and moved into Gaza, an enormously sensitive issue for Israel.

At least 198 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel’s retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The strength, sophistication and timing of the Hamas attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing the long-blockaded Mediterranean territory, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.

Bodies of dead Israeli civilians and Hamas fighters were seen on streets of Israeli towns. Associated Press photos showed an abducted elderly Israeli woman surrounded by gunmen being brought back into Gaza on a golf cart and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle.