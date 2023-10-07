WORLD
US offers Israel support after Hamas attack
President Biden warns "any party hostile to Israel" from trying to take advantage of the situation.
October 7, 2023

The United States has condemned the Hamas attacks against Israel and vowed to ensure that its key ally has the means to defend itself.

US President Joe Biden said that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underline that the US stood "ready to offer all appropriate means of support."

Biden warned "against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation" after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive missile barrage under 'Operation Al Aqsa Storm' to avenge illegal settler rampage in the occupied territory.

Biden stressed that Israel - which the US has supplied with billions of dollars of arms - has "a right to defend itself and its people."

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's "unwavering" commitment, saying "Over the coming days the Department of Defence will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians."

Since its foundation, Israel has received lavish US military aid - more than $125 billion, according to a US State Department report from 2021. This has helped it build "one of the world's most capable, effective militaries," the report said.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
