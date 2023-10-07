WORLD
Hundreds dead after series of earthquakes hit northwestern Afghanistan
A series of tremors rock Herat and Badghis provinces, causing widespread destruction with three villages completely obliterated and hundreds trapped under debris.
Afghan residents clear debris from a damaged house after earthquakes on Saturday / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza Caglar
October 7, 2023

At least 1,000 people were killed and injured in a series of earthquakes that hit the northwestern parts of Afghanistan, officials have said.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman Mullah Janan Saiq said on Saturday that the death toll could further rise, adding that the tremors caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.

"Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris," Saiq told Anadolu over the phone.

He added that it was difficult to ascertain the exact number of casualties, but so far the figure of 1,000 was reported by local officials.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Afghan provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city.

The World Health Organisation's Afghanistan office said its teams were in hospitals helping treat the wounded and assessing additional needs.

RelatedOver a dozen killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
