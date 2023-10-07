At least 1,000 people were killed and injured in a series of earthquakes that hit the northwestern parts of Afghanistan, officials have said.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman Mullah Janan Saiq said on Saturday that the death toll could further rise, adding that the tremors caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.

"Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris," Saiq told Anadolu over the phone.

He added that it was difficult to ascertain the exact number of casualties, but so far the figure of 1,000 was reported by local officials.