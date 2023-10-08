WORLD
In pictures: Pro-Palestine protests held in countries as Israel bombs Gaza
Tens of thousands march across many Muslim-majority countries in support of Palestinian resistance groups following Hamas' unprecedented raid on illegal Israeli settlements and towns.
People deploy a large Palestinian flag as they take to the streets of Yemen's Sanaa. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 8, 2023

Tens of thousands of people have marched in solidarity with Palestinian resistance groups following unprecedented attacks on illegal Israeli settlements and towns that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Hamas, which governs besieged Gaza, said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel's escalated attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, occupied Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Israel has launched air strikes that have resulted in the killings of over 230 Palestinians and asked Gaza residents to evacuate immediately.

Yemen

Yemen

Thousands of Yemenis march in capital Sana in support of the Palestinian resistance groups during fighting with Israel.

Türkiye

In Istanbul, Ankara and other cities in Türkiye, people demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere amid fighting between Palestinian resistance groups and Israeli forces.

Iraq

Iraqis marched in capital Baghdad in support of Palestinians. They also burned Israeli flags and posters of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran

Iranians gathered in Tehran, carrying the Palestinian flag and pictures of slain Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani — who was allegedly assassinated by Israel, to show support for Palestinians.

Morocco

In Morocco, people raised Palestinian flags and placards that read "no normalisation with Israelis" during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestine.

Lebanon

In Beirut, Lebanon, people held Palestinian flags and placards that read "resistance is the only way to liberate al Aqsa Mosque" to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Jordan

Jordanians gathered near the embassy of Israel in the capital, Amman, to express solidarity with Palestinians, holding Palestinian flags and placards.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
