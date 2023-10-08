Tens of thousands of people have marched in solidarity with Palestinian resistance groups following unprecedented attacks on illegal Israeli settlements and towns that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Hamas, which governs besieged Gaza, said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel's escalated attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, occupied Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Israel has launched air strikes that have resulted in the killings of over 230 Palestinians and asked Gaza residents to evacuate immediately.

Stay informed and up-to-date on where protests are taking place:

Yemen

Thousands of Yemenis march in capital Sana in support of the Palestinian resistance groups during fighting with Israel.

Türkiye

In Istanbul, Ankara and other cities in Türkiye, people demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere amid fighting between Palestinian resistance groups and Israeli forces.

Iraq

Iraqis marched in capital Baghdad in support of Palestinians. They also burned Israeli flags and posters of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.