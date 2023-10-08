An Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, local media has reported.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was injured in Sunday's attack which took place in the Pompey’s Pillar tourist site in Alexandria.

The suspected assailant was detained, it reported. Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

The attack came amid an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel after a major incursion from Gaza.

Egypt made peace with Israel decades ago and has long served as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But anti-Israeli sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of violence.