TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Regional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan
Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reduce the tensions, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Regional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan urges for geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the realisation of an independent, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as capital, could not be delayed any longer.

“Lasting peace in the Middle East is only possible through a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the opening ceremony of Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul.

It is the first-ever church built in the Turkish Republic era.

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reduce the tensions that escalated on Saturday.

“The Palestine issue stands as the root cause of the problems in our region. Our region will remain craving peace unless a just settlement is reached,” the Turkish president added.

RelatedTürkiye offers mediation in Israel-Palestine de-escalation

Erdogan also emphasised that any steps that will escalate tensions in the region, “lead to more bloodshed and deepen the problems should be avoided.”

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye also intensifies and continues its diplomatic efforts to restore peace, he added.

Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, saying the unprecedented attack was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching air strikes on the Gaza city.

Fighting continued into its second day on Sunday and Israel declared a "state of war."

RelatedIn pictures: Pro-Palestine protests held in countries as Israel bombs Gaza

Commenting on Afghanistan, which was hit by a deadly earthquake on Saturday, Erdogan called on the international community to help the war-torn country, saying Türkiye stands by Afghanistan.

“I wish Allah's mercy on our brothers and sisters who lost their lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

The death toll from Saturday's massive earthquake that hit the northwestern part of Afghanistan has exceeded 2,500, according to an official.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead