Gaza is an impoverished Palestinian enclave that has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

It is ruled by Hamas — the Arabic acronym for Islamic Resistance Movement — now at war with Israel for the fifth time in 15 years.

Here is what you need to know about Gaza:

5,000 years of history

In 1998, archaeologists discovered the remains of a large fortified Canaanite town, Tell es-Sakan, near Gaza city that was occupied continuously from 3200 to 2000 BC.

They hailed the site as being of major interest, marking the shift from agricultural to urban society.

Pottery was found that could be linked to Narmer, Egypt's first king, indicating Gaza's close ties with its giant neighbour to the east 1,000 years before the pyramids were built.

Cramped Mediterranean strip

One of the most densely populated places on the planet, Gaza is home to over two million people living on a 362-square-kilometre strip of land.

It is bordered by Israel in the east and north, Egypt in the south, with the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

After the 1948-1949 Arab-Israeli war that surrounded the establishment of Israel, Gaza was placed under Egyptian administration.

Israel occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005, when Israel withdrew its last soldiers and thousands of settlers.