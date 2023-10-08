TÜRKİYE
Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry has said that many YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralised and their hideouts have also been destroyed during the operation.
Many terrorists have been neutralised, and all precautions were taken to minimise environmental impact and civilian casualties, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said. / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 8, 2023

Turkish forces destroyed at least six targets, consisting of shelters and bunkers used in the fight against separatist terrorists, in an air operation carried out in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said.

In its Sunday statement, the ministry said that it carried out an operation against the PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements in order to neutralise them and ensure border security.

The statement underlined that the operation was carried out under the United Nations' self-defence article.

Six targets, including an oil facility, hideouts, and shelters, were destroyed, the ministry noted.

It also emphasised that many terrorists were neutralised during the operation and that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent any damage to the environment or innocent civilians.

These operations are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces, as well as ensuring Türkiye's border security, the Turkish Defence Ministry underlined.

Turkish anti-terror operations

Türkiye has been conducting military operations in northern Syria since 2016 as Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has failed to protect the country's territories from terror groups.

The Turkish government has vowed that operations in northern Syria are a reminder of Türkiye's determination to fight the PKK/YPG and other terrorist groups in the region.

The PKK/YPG terror group has been fighting the Turkish state for decades. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and other countries.

The PKK/YPG has been carrying out numerous terrorist attacks against Turkish civilians and security forces.

The terrorist group is known for human rights abuses, including forced recruitment of children and torture.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
