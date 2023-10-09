The evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta’s home in the southern blockaded Gaza enclave, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before air strikes.

Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his extended family would be safe some hundred meters (yards) away from the house that was alerted to the pending strike.

He huddled with his relatives on the ground floor of his four-story building, bracing for an impact in the area.

But the house of Abu Quta’s neighbour was never hit. In an instant, an explosion ripped through his own home, wiping out 19 members of his family, including his wife and cousins, he said. The air strike also killed five of his neighbours who were standing outside in the jam-packed refugee camp, a jumble of buildings and alleyways.

The air strike in Rafah, a southern town on the border with Egypt, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of targets in Gaza following a big, multi-front attack by Hamas fighters on Saturday.

Hamas also took dozens of Israelis hostage and fired thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centres, although most were intercepted by the country's Iron Dome defence system.

Related Israeli airstrikes kill entire family of six in Gaza

'No warning'

So far, the waves of air strikes have killed over 460 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children, health officials reported Sunday.

There appeared to be several similar deadly air strikes on crowded residential buildings.

But Abu Quta doesn't understand why Israel struck his house. There were no fighters in his building, he insisted, and his family was not warned. They would not have stayed in their house if they were, added his relative, Khalid.

“This is a safe house, with children and women,” Abu Quta, still shell-shocked, said as he recalled the tragedy in fragments of detail. “Dust overwhelmed the house. There were screams,” he said. “There were no walls. It was all open.”