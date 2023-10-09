Monday, October 9, 2023

2110 GMT — Top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian officials in Moscow for talks aimed at enabling the "unimpeded access" to global markets for grain and fertiliser from Russia and Ukraine, a UN spokesperson has said.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths also attended the meetings virtually, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "continues in his determination to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilisers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

He added that Grynspan and Griffiths' consultations with Russia "are taking place with this goal in mind."

1213 GMT — Ukraine's president replaces Territorial Defence Forces commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the commander of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, which have played an important role in helping defend the country since Russia's attack.

A presidential order was published that announced the appointment of Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych as the new commander.

A separate order announced the removal of General Ihor Tantsyura, who had been in the post since May 2022.

No reason was given for the decisions.

1132 GMT — UN alarmed by Russia's 'mass' passports move in Ukraine

The United Nations voiced deep concern over Moscow's "mass conferral" of Russian passports in Ukrainian territory it controls and denying essential services to people who refuse them.

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, said residents who do not take up Russian citizenship were being denied access to essential public services and were at greater risk of arbitrary detention.

"One and a half years after the Russian Federation's full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, we continue to bear witness to blatant and unabated violations of human rights," said UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al Nashif.

1115 GMT — UN should accept upsetting facts after Ukraine's spy chief admitted attacks on nuclear plant: Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the UN should acknowledge the uncomfortable truth about who attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) after the revelation by Ukraine's intelligence chief.

Commenting on Kyrylo Budanov's interview with the NV media outlet, in which he admitted that special forces from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence made three attempts to attack and capture the nuclear facility, Zakharova reminded that UN representatives "have been saying for all these months that they cannot determine the direction of the strike on the station."

"Budanov's confession should bring out of hypnotic sleep the population of NATO countries, who were inspired by the NATO regimes that Russia was creating threats to nuclear facilities and threatening to use nuclear weapons," she said.

Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that Kiev uses the nuclear facility as a "dirty nuclear weapon" and "blackmails the Europeans with it."