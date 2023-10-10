Monday, October 9, 2023

2227 GMT — The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

The ministry said the death toll includes 143 children and 105 women. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,000.

Separately at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

More updates 👇

2311 GMT — Deputy commander of Israel's army killed on Lebanon border: statement

The Israeli army has announced that the deputy commander of its 300th Brigade was killed during clashes with gunmen who crossed the border from Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, 40, hailed from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel.

Earlier, the army announced the killing of “a number of militants who crossed the border from Lebanon.”

Israel's Channel 12 reported that three Israeli soldiers were also wounded in a clash with gunmen who infiltrated the border.

2224 GMT — US, European leaders call on Iran 'not to spread' Mideast conflict: French presidency

The United States, France, Germany, the UK and Italy have called on Iran to "not spread the conflict beyond Gaza" after an attack by Hamas on Israel, according to a joint statement issued by the French presidency.

"We further call on other extremist groups, and any State that may seek to take advantage of such situation, and in particular Iran, not to seek to exploit this situation for other ends, or to spread the conflict beyond Gaza," said the joint statement issued by the Elysee.

2204 GMT — 'No intention to put US boots on ground' in conflict: White House

The United States has no plan to become militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian group's surprise attack, the White House has said.

"There's no intention to put US boots on the ground," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding however that President Joe Biden "will always make sure that we are protecting and defending our national security interest."

2145 GMT — US, France, Germany, Italy, UK will help Israel 'defend itself' : joint statement

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain have pledged in a joint statement to "support Israel in its efforts to defend itself" after the surprise attacks by Hamas.

They added that they "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," in the statement released by the White House.

2143 GMT — Suspension of financial aid to Palestine would damage EU interests: Borrell

The European Union’s assistance to Palestine will continue without suspension, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"The review of the EU's assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments, as clarified by the Commission’s press release," Borrell said on X.

"The suspension of the payments — punishing all the Palestinian people — would have damaged the EU interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists," he added.

2047 GMT — At least 11 American citizens killed in Israel, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend's attacks by Palestinian group Hamas.

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas, he said in a statement.

Biden said the United States was working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to the whereabouts of US citizens who are still unaccounted for.

"For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts.

"For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available," he said, adding that they should take precautions and follow the guidance of local authorities.

2019 GMT — Lebanese group Hezbollah should not make the "wrong decision" of opening a second front against Israel in its attacks on Gaza, a senior US defence official has warned.

"We are deeply concerned about Hezbollah making the wrong decision and choosing to open a second front to this conflict," the official told journalists.

One of the reasons Washington is deploying a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean is to signal that Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah should not "question the commitment of the US government to support the defence of Israel," the official said.

1932 GMT — Hamas will not negotiate over Israeli captives 'under fire'

The spokesman of Hamas' armed wing has said that the group will not negotiate over Israeli captives "under fire".

The spokesman, Abu Ubaida, also said in a video speech aired on the group's TV channel that Israel should be ready to "pay the price" in return for the captives' freedom.

1906 GMT — Egypt's Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince advocate rationality in Gaza crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that the "voice of reason" should prevail in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, the Egyptian presidency has said.

Sisi and the crown prince, who discussed the conflicts' developments in a phone call, said the ongoing escalation threatens the region's stability, an Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

1859GMT — Israel calls on public to prepare to stay in shelters for 72 hours

The Israeli army has called on the public to prepare to remain in shelters for 72 hours and to stock up on sufficient water and food.

"In light of the development of fighting in various fields, equipment must be prepared that allows you and your family to remain in the protected area for up to 72 hours," the Home Front Command said in a statement.

The statement stated that supplies should include "three litres of water per person per day, a stock of dry and canned food, battery-operated lighting or flashlights, a battery-operated radio, and portable batteries for cellphones."

1848 GMT — Palestine calls on UN to immediately intervene to stop Israeli aggression

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the UN to immediately intervene to prevent the occurrence of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the "ongoing Israeli aggression, especially in Gaza," the official news agency WAFA reported.

1839GMT — European Commission backtracks on suspension of Palestinian aid payments

The European Commission has said that aid payments for Palestinians would not be suspended, directly contradicting a statement by one of its top officials earlier in the day.

The Commission said it was launching a review of its assistance for Palestine following Hamas's attack on Israel at the weekend.

"In the meantime, as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments," the Commission said in a statement.

1835 GMT — Hezbollah fires on north Israel in response to four of its members being killed: sources

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has fired a salvo of rockets into northern Israel in response to at least four of its members being killed in Israeli shelling on Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters.

1823 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 687

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 687, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said. The spokesperson also said in a presser that 3,726 were wounded.

The deaths included 140 children and 105 women, he added. Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets.

It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army has launched Operation Swords of Iron. It struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which it claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad group.

1819 GMT — Child among 14 French missing in Israel after Hamas raids: govt

The French foreign ministry has said in a statement that two French nationals have died during attacks on Israel since Saturday and another 14 people are missing.

It added it is likely that some of those who are missing might have been kidnapped, including a child of 12 years old.

1814 GMT — Hamas says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel

A senior Hamas official has said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

1804 GMT — Hezbollah: three members killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

Hezbollah has said in a statement that three of its members were killed in Israeli fire in south Lebanon on Monday, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants expanded to the Israeli-Lebanese border.

1803 GMT — Mexico, Portugal deploy plane to repatriate nationals in Israel

The Mexican Air Force will conduct two rescue missions in Israel to bring back the Mexican nationals stranded in Israel, the Mexican president has said.

The first plane took off on Monday morning for Israel, and it is expected to repatriate up to 142 Mexicans.

Meanwhile, a Portuguese military plane also departed on Monday on a rescue mission to pick up its citizens in Israel, according to the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.

Shortly after the ministry released its statement, Portugal’s state airline TAP announced it would cancel all flights to and from Tel Aviv — its only destination in Israel.

1746 GMT — Israeli media report at least 900 people killed

The death toll from Hamas' attack on Israel has climbed to 900, Israeli TV channels reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of Gaza, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault.

1740GMT — US' Blinken deletes social media post calling for 'ceasefire' between Israel, Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deleted a social media post in which he encouraged a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in their current conflict.

The post was related to a phone call Blinken held with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about what it called "terrorist attacks on Israel," referring to the Hamas operation against Israel.

"I encouraged Türkiye's advocacy for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas immediately," Blinken Sunday posted on X before deleting it early on Monday.

1735 GMT — Ireland requests EU to clarify legal basis for suspending aid to Palestine

Ireland has requested the European Commission to clarify the legal basis for the earlier announced suspension of Palestinian aid, following Hamas' attack on Israel.

"Our understanding is that there is no legal basis for a unilateral decision of this kind by an individual Commissioner and we do not support a suspension of aid", a spokesperson for the Irish Foreign Ministry said.

1721 GMT — Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel continues Gaza attacks

Hamas' armed wing has said it will begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilian houses without pre-warning.

Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said they have been keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, blaming the intended move on Israel's stepped-up bombing and killing of civilians inside their homes in air strikes without warning them.

1714 GMT — One Russian killed, four missing in Hamas attack on Israel

At least one Russian has been killed in the offensive launched by Hamas on Saturday, and four others remain missing, Moscow's embassy in Tel Aviv said.

"According to information received from the Israeli side, a citizen of the Russian Federation is considered dead," the embassy was quoted as saying by Russian press agencies.

Russia is "in the process of clarifying all the circumstances" of the death, it added.

The names of the four other Russians appear "on the lists of missing persons provided by the Israeli side".

1714 GMT — Israeli airstrikes cut off internet, comms in large areas of Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed large parts of the Al Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza city, leading to large internet and communications outages.

Israeli warplanes destroyed a number of buildings, including residential ones, flattening them to the ground, said an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The reporter said the fighter jets destroyed a Palestinian Telecommunications Company building, causing a widespread outage of communications and the internet.

The raids also caused extensive damage to homes and property and caused great panic among them, with power outages hitting large areas.

1707 GMT — Erdogan speaks to Israeli, Palestinian counterparts on conflict

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Israeli counterpart that any steps that collectively harmed the people of Gaza would increase suffering in the region and that common sense was needed.

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a phone call that Türkiye would also ramp up its efforts for lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, Erdogan spoke to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on the phone and said Türkiye is making every effort to end the conflict in the region and ensure calm as soon as possible, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

1649 GMT — Spain 'disagrees' with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid

Spain has said it "disagrees" with a decision by the European Union to suspend development aid to the Palestinians in the wake of its conflict with Israel.

"(Foreign Minister) Jose Manuel Albares, called European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to say he disagrees with this decision," Spain's foreign ministry said, adding that Albares called for this to be discussed at Tuesday's meeting of European foreign ministers.

1649 GMT — More than 100 people taken captive by Hamas: Israel's FM Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during a deadly cross-border operation over the weekend.

"Right now, there is more than 700 people that (were) murdered, that (were) slaughtered. More than 100 people that (were) taken captive," Cohen said, speaking in English to foreign journalists.

1646 GMT — UN chief 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's imposition of a total siege on Gaza.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. "Now it will only deteriorate exponentially."

1644 GMT — White House warns anyone who might take advantage of Israel situation: Sullivan

The White House is working with regional partners to warn anyone who might try to take advantage of the situation in Israel, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Sullivan spoke on Monday with his Israeli national security counterparts, he said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

1643 GMT — UN: Efforts underway to prevent conflict from spreading

The United Nations says intense diplomatic activity is taking place aimed at ensuring that regional and international leaders are on the same page in trying to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has told reporters that he and UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland are engaging with key parties in the region.

Guterres has spoken to Israel’s president and Jordan’s king and expects to talk to the Palestinian president, Israel’s prime minister, Egypt’s president and Lebanon’s prime minister, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Wennesland has been in touch with his counterparts from the United States, European Union, Qatar, Lebanon and others.

1622 GMT — Erdogan discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Lebanese PM and Qatari emir

Türkiye's President Erdogan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati have discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine during a phone call.

Erdogan told Mikati that Türkiye will continue to make efforts to end conflict in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Earlier, Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, according to the Communications Directorate.

1604 GMT — Israeli strike on Lebanon kills Hezbollah member: officials

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese watchtower has killed a member of Hezbollah, two Hezbollah officials said, after Israel claimed Hezbollah members tried to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

"A member of Hezbollah was martyred in an Israeli strike on a watchtower in south Lebanon in Aita Al Shaab," one of the officials told AFP news agency, with a spokesperson for the group confirming the death.

1600GMT — China confirms Hamas took young Chinese-Israeli woman hostage

The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv has confirmed that a young Chinese-Israeli woman was taken hostage during the surprise operation launched by Hamas inside Israel on Saturday.

In a post on the social networking site Weibo, the embassy stated that the woman whose images of the moment of abduction on a motorcycle were reflected in international publications and social media was Noa Argamani.

She was taken hostage in the raid on a music festival near the Gaza border on Saturday.

1559 GMT — Scotland first minister's parents-in-laws trapped in Gaza

Scotland's leader Humza Yousaf has said his parents-in-law are trapped in Gaza amid the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Yousaf's wife, Nadia El Nakla, is of Palestinian descent, and her parents were in Gaza visiting family when the recent surge in violence began, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

In a press conference on Monday, Yousaf said: "As many will know, my wife is Palestinian. Her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland; they've been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I'm afraid."

Yousaf said his wife's parents have been told by Israeli authorities to leave because "Gaza will effectively be obliterated."

1559 GMT — Israel to launch ground offensive in Gaza: security analyst

A well-known Israeli journalist and security analyst has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

"This government led by Netanyahu has only one path, which is a ground operation inside Gaza," Avi Issacharoff, who remained associated with several top Israeli media outlets and is a well-known face in several broadcasts, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

"I was driving to a nearby area when I noticed hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles being transported to the Gaza area. I had never seen anything like this before in my life," Issacharoff said, referring to the massive mobilisation of Israeli forces near Palestine's Gaza.

1557 GMT — German, French, US, British leaders to hold talks tonight on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he is due to hold talks later today with the leaders of France, the United States and Britain on the crisis between Israel and Hamas.

"The United States, Britain, France and Germany are united," he said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the German city of Hamburg for talks.

This "must not be allowed to become a conflagration in the region," he added.

1545 GMT — Israel's port of Ashkelon, oil terminal shut in wake of conflict

Israel's port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, shipping and trade sources said.

The port is located just over 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the border with Gaza. The Haifa and Ashdod ports remained open, the sources said.

1528 GMT — Iran lauds Hamas attack even as it denies involvement

Iran has taken the lead in celebrations following the surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, even as it rejected accusations of direct involvement.

Iran's backing was made manifest by billboards installed in Tehran's major plazas, including Palestine Square.

"The great liberation has begun," proclaimed one while a second showed the black and white chequerboard of the Palestinian keffiyeh gradually subsuming the white and blue flag of Israel.

The enormous images went on display just hours after Hamas launched its attack on Saturday.

1522 GMT — Palestinian group in Lebanon claims Israel infiltration bid

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group's armed wing has claimed responsibility for a thwarted bid to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

"Al-Quds brigade claims responsibility for the afternoon operation on the south Lebanon border," the group said in a statement. It added, seven "zionist soldiers" had been injured in the operation.

The Israeli army had earlier said it "killed a number of armed suspects" who had crossed the border from Lebanon.

1511 GMT — Israeli attacks force hospital in Gaza to suspend services

Israeli attacks have put Beit Hanoun Hospital in northern Gaza out of commission, unable to serve people who need medical attention, Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israel had repeatedly targeted the vicinity of the hospital, the only hospital in Beit Hanoun, a city with a population of some 36,000.

The attacks made the entry and exit of hospital staff impossible and also damaged large parts of the facility, said the statement, forcing it to suspend services.

1457 GMT — UAE, Bahrain condemn abduction of Israeli civilians

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have condemned the abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas, calling for diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting, after at least 100 hostages were seized in Saturday's attack.

"The ministry stressed that attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centres, are a serious and grave escalation," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry is appalled by reports that Israeli civilians have been abducted as hostages from their homes," it added.

Bahrain's foreign ministry followed suit, saying the "attacks launched by Hamas constitute a dangerous escalation".

"Bahrain denounces.... the kidnapping of civilians from their homes as hostages," the statement said, calling for immediate efforts to stop the fighting.

1407 GMT — Germany 'temporarily suspends' development aid for Palestinians

Germany has "temporarily suspended" financial aid for cooperation with the Palestinian territories as a result of Hamas operation against Israel, a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development announced.