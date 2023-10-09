Oil prices jumped more than $4 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, as dramatic military clashes between Israeli military and Hamas fighters over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East.

Brent crude rose $4.18, or 4.94 percent, to $88.76 a barrel by 0120 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.02 a barrel, up $4.23, or 5.11 percent.

The surge in oil prices reversed last week's downward trend — the largest weekly decline since March — in which Brent fell about 11 percent and WTI retreated more than 8 percent amid concerns about high-interest rates and their impact on global demand.

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, killing hundreds of Israelis.

"Increasing geopolitical risk in the Middle East should support oil prices ... higher volatility can be expected" analysts from ANZ Bank said in a client note.

The eruption of violence threatens to derail US efforts to broker a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in which the kingdom would normalise ties with Israel in return for a defence deal between Washington and Riyadh.

Related 9 questions that show why Saudi Arabia has a radical plan to ditch oil

Saudi-Israeli rapprochment