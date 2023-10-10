California Governor Gavin Newsom's veto of a bill that would have banned caste discrimination was seen as "heartbreaking" by the legislation's advocates while being welcomed by those who felt such a law would have stigmatized a minority in the state.

The bill itself, as well as the buildup to its passage by state lawmakers and its veto on Saturday, saw intense debate on the issue in California and beyond.

Opponents of caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed. Activists hoped that if it were passed into law in California, the legislation would have led to similar steps in other US states.

Opponents of the bill said it would have stigmatized an entire minority group - the South Asian and Hindu communities - as being discriminatory and painted the whole community with a broad brush.

Angana Chatterji, a scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, said that caste discrimination has a "pernicious hold" that impacts South Asian communities in the United States and that the California bill "recognized the basic and fundamental right to equality for all who are targets of casteism."

Activists who supported the bill had launched a hunger strike in early September in a push for it to be signed into law.

In vetoing the bill, officially called Senate Bill 403 or SB 403, Newsom cited existing laws that already prohibit ancestry discrimination, which he said made the bill "unnecessary."

Advocacy group Hindu American Foundation, which opposed the bill, agreed with Newsom and hailed the veto as a major win.

"Any discrimination on the basis of 'caste' violates not only Hindu teachings but also existing state and federal law. The fight over SB-403 has always been about the best solution for any intra-community discrimination, not whether such protections are needed," said Hindu American Foundation Executive Director Suhag Shukla.

US discrimination laws ban ancestry discrimination but do not explicitly mention a ban on casteism. California's bill targeted the caste system in South Asian and Hindu immigrant communities by adding caste as a protected class to the state's existing anti-discrimination laws.