The military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has announced the capture of a new group of Israelis from settlements around Palestine's Gaza.

In a speech broadcast on the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV on Monday, the Izzeddin al Qassam Brigades' spokesman Abu Ubaida said that fighters affiliated with the group had successfully captured a new group of Israelis and brought them to the Gaza Strip.

Abu Ubaida said al Qassam Brigades members documented the killing of some of the captured Israelis by Israeli forces but did not specify the number of captives.

He stressed that the group was still present in Israel and clashing with Israeli forces in some cities and Jewish settlements.

Particularly intense fighting took place in the Ma'ale Adumim Jewish settlement north of Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties on the Israeli side, he added.