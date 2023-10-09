Diplomats, academics, politicians, and journalists have gathered in Pakistan's port city of Karachi to pay homage to renowned poet, writer, diplomat, and Türkiye's first ambassador to the South Asian nation, Yahya Kemal Beyatli.

The huddle was held on Sunday by the Arts Council of Karachi, the country's largest cultural hub, at the opening ceremony of a three-day portrait exhibition to highlight the work of one of the leading representatives of Turkish poetry in the Republican period, whose poetry and prose inspired generations.

Scores of portraits highlighting Beyatli's work as a diplomat in different periods of his age were displayed at the exhibition, attracting many art and poetry lovers on the first day.

Beyatli served as Ankara's top diplomat to the then-newly-born Pakistan from 1947 to 1949. He had been stationed in Karachi, the country's then-capital.

One of the portraits contained the message from the country's founding father, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, to Beyatli at the time of his appointment as ambassador to Pakistan in 1947.

"We hope that with your excellency's assistance and cooperation, we may be able to build up closer political and diplomatic ties with your state and thus contribute our share to the attainment of peace and prosperity throughout the world," the message read.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial Law Minister Omer Soomro said that Beyatli's work highlights his love for Türkiye and humanity, bringing different cultures together. He pointed out one of his poems that particularly depicts his love for Istanbul.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, thanked Arts Council Karachi for arranging the exhibition and providing an opportunity for the younger generation to dive into the rich history of diplomatic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He maintained that the two countries, which are one nation, have always stood beside each other in testing times. Arts Council President Ahmad Shah observed that although diplomatic relations between the two countries are spread over 75 years, their association based on similar cultural and religious values is centuries old.