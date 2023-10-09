The Nobel Economics Prize was awarded to Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.

Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm on Monday.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

It follows the awards in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace that were announced last week.

She has studied 200 years of women's participation in the workplace, showing that despite continued economic growth, women's pay did not continuously catch up to men's and a divide still exists despite women gaining higher levels of education than men.