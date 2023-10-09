Türkiye sent relief goods for the victims of massive earthquakes in northwestern Afghanistan.

"We are extending our country's helping hand to Afghanistan," the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Monday said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The aircraft that will deliver the required relief supplies took off from the Murted Air Base in Ankara, it added.

The death toll from Saturday's massive earthquakes in Afghanistan has shot up to over 2,500, said the Taliban police.

According to the US Geological Survey, strong earthquakes of magnitude 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5 jolted the northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces. It said the epicentre was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city.